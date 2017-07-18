Second arrest in Cardiff murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of a man in Cardiff say they’ve now made a second arrest in connection with their investigation.

The 45 year old is being questioned along with an 18 year old male after being arrested on Monday.

37-year-old Sean Kelly was seriously assaulted along Theodora Street, Adamsdown during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The father-of-two was taken to the University Hospital of Wales after the attack but died from his injuries on Sunday.

South Wales Police Major Crime Detective Superintendent, Richard Jones, said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we have two people in custody in connection with Sean’s murder.

“We are continuing our appeal for anybody who may have information to come forward if they have not already done so.

“I would like to thank the public for their support to date and reassure them that we are maintaining high visibility patrols in the area.

“Our condolences go out to Sean’s family at this time and our investigation continues – they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

In a statement, Sean Kelly’s family said:

“Sean was a fun loving guy who loved life and lived it to the full. He was also a great son, father, brother and uncle.

“He was a doting Dad to his 2 children and he’s going to be extremely missed by all.

“We would like privacy at this time to grieve.”

Police are appealing to anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Pearl Street, Theodora Street or Broadway area of the city during the early hours of Thursday 13th July.

People are being urged to contact officers 101 quoting reference *271618 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.