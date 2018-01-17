Royal visit to Cardiff: What you need to know

The Welsh capital is getting ready to welcome Prince Harry and Megan Markle ahead of the Royal couple's first visit to Wales on Thursday.

Members of the public will get the chance to meet the the pair as they take in a day in Cardiff, “showcasing Welsh culture and heritage”.

Both will head to Cardiff Castle where they'll hear performances from musicians and poets, meet leading sportsmen and women, and see how organisations are working to promote Welsh language and cultural identity.

The Royal motorcade will then travel to the Star Hub in nearby Tremorfa to see how sport is being used to engage young people and aid social development.

Here's some key information you'll need if you're planning on getting a glimpse of the world's most famous couple at the moment:

Castle gates will open at 9am. Spaces are limited at the castle and entry will be free but will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

The royal visit will commence around 13.30

Members of the public will be allowed inside the Castle grounds, but those heading there are being encouraged to travel to the city centre by public transport.

The visit to the Star Hub is not open to the public.

No road closures are planned for either visit.

The Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas said: “We would like to extend a warm Welsh welcome to Prince Harry and Ms Markle and we are delighted that they will join us at Cardiff Castle on what is their first official Welsh visit together.

“Their visit will aim to showcase some of the rich heritage and culture that we are very proud of here in Cardiff as well as giving them the opportunity to meet individuals and organisations who are working to promote the Welsh language.

“Later they will visit Star Hub in Splott to meet some of the individuals and organisations whose work is having a positive impact on their communities. Croeso i Gaerdydd.”

The Rt Honourable Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Cllr Bob Derbyshire said: “Cardiff is very proud to welcome Prince Harry and Ms Markle to the city. I am sure they will enjoy their visit and we hope this will be the first of many for the couple to the Welsh capital. “