Remembrance service for Passchendaele victims

31 July 2017, 09:17

Battle of Passchendaele Memorial

A Welsh National Service of Remembrance is being held in Langemark, Belgium, in honour of the 3,000 Welsh soldiers who died or were injured at the Battle of Passchendaele one hundred years ago.

First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, will open the service alongside the Mayor of Langemark-Poelkapelle, Alain Wyffels, and Minister-President of Flanders, Geert Bourgeois.

The Third Battle of Ypres (Passchendaele) was one of the most horrific battles of the First World War, remembered as a remorseless slog through the mud and rain. The 38th (Welsh) Division played a central role in the battle, capturing key positions on the ridge at Pilkem.

The battle is of particular resonance for Wales as it claimed the lives of many Welsh soldiers including the renowned Welsh language poet, who was posthumously awarded the bardic chair at the National Eisteddfod in Birkenhead in 1917. After the National Service, the First Minister will lay a wreath on Hedd Wyn’s grave at the Artillery Wood cemetery on behalf of the people of Wales.

First Minister Carwyn Jones will speak in front of the 9ft dragon sculpture, which honours the Welsh men who fought bravely in the conflict.

