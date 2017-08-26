Pride Cymru parade: All you need to know

The Pride Cymru party continues this morning with a big parade through the centre of Cardiff.

It will start in Windsor Place at 11am, making its way through the city centre and is expected to arrive into King Edward V11 Avenue via North Road at approximately 12.30pm.



Due to the number of people that are expected to attend the event, road closures will start at 8am.



Between 8am and 12 Noon - the following roads will be closed:



- Windsor Lane and Windsor Place. The access and exit from Park Lane will be maintained when it is safe to do so.



Between 11am and 2pm - the following roads will be closed:



- North Road from the junction with Column Road to the junction with Kingsway

- Corbett Road (Access for Queen Anne Square residents will be maintained)

- Boulevard de Nantes (access will be maintained for buses and vehicles requiring access to Greyfriers Road)

- Kingsway from the junction with the Friary/Greyfriars Road to the junction with Duke Street

- Duke Street and Castle Street to the junction with Westgate Street

- High Street, St Mary Street with the junction with Tresillian Way, Customhouse Street, Mill Lane and Canal Street

- Wood Street - eastbound from the junction with Havelock Street to the junction with St Mary Street

- Bakers Row, Wharton Street and Guildhall Place.



Due to the road closures, alternative arrangements have been put in place for bus operators:



- Buses from the north will access Greyfriers Road via Park Place and Boulevard de Nantes and exit the city via Park Place

- Buses from the east will use Churchill Way

- Buses from the south will use Customhouse Street and Penarth Road

- Buses from the west will use Westgate Street