Over a million Welsh votes "wasted"

It’s claimed over a million votes had no impact on the General Election result in Wales.

The Electoral Reform Society's definitive report on June's vote has found, in Wales, 1,063,610 votes were 'wasted' - 67.52% of total votes cast.



Aberavon tops the list, followed by Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney, Cynon Valley and Cardiff Central - each with over 80% of votes having no impact on the result.



On top of this nearly one in four Welsh voters were forced to vote tactically on June 8th, a figure higher than the UK average of one in five.



The report also highlights the disproportionate results of the General Election, with Labour winning 70% of the seats from 48.9% of the vote. The Conservatives actually increased their vote share in Wales by 6.3% despite losing three seats.



Under different circumstances the results would look very different for Wales, with YouGov modeling the outcome of the election using three alternative voting systems.



ERS Cymru Director, Jess Blair, said:



"This report reveals a picture of a voting system which is fundamentally broken. The election demonstrated that First Past the Post is not fit for purpose for a third time in a row, with over a million wasted votes in Wales, while 24% of people here felt forced to vote tactically. On top of this we've seen disproportionate results that do not represent the voices of many people in Wales.



"There are a wide range of systems where votes are not thrown on the electoral scrapheap. We need to move towards a means of electing our MPs where people's voices are properly heard and where people don't feel forced to hold their nose at the ballot box."