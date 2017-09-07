On the run criminal gets caught in Greggs

A wanted criminal from Cardiff has been caught by police after trying to buy a birthday cake.

Jamael Demournay was on the run when he decided to treat himself for his 30th birthday.

He joined the queue at Greggs in Cardiff city centre to buy himself a cake, but found himself queuing alongside two plain clothes police officers.

The policemen were buying their lunch when they immediately recognised Demournay, who was wanted for damaging cars.

He was arrested and appeared at Cardiff magistrates' court where pleaded guilty to 11 counts of criminal damage.

Demournay, from Pentrebane, Cardiff, was jailed for six months.