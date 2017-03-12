New airline saves Cardiff to Anglesey flights

The Welsh Government says there should be minimal disruption for passengers, as a new operator has been found for flights between North and South Wales.

A deal has been reached with Eastern Airways to take over the service between Anglesey and Cardiff after the former operator Citywing went in to liquidation.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates says the service will operate as normal from Monday with "no disruption to passengers".

"I am grateful to Eastern Airways, the Civil Aviation Authority, Cardiff and Anglesey airports and the RAF at Valley for their support and help in making sure this necessary transition between providers has happened so quickly."

A spokesman for Citywing said, "The company has found it difficult to source suitable viable aircraft to fulfil our contracts. The company has tried to offer a service whilst suffering considerable losses but these have proved unfortunately to be commercially unsustainable."

The new operator will honour Citywing tickets next week if passengers have proof of the booking.