Mum planned to let Welsh man abuse daughter

A mum, who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter, has been jailed for nine years.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reason, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of "depraved'' text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

She also sent the 54-year-old a naked picture of the youngster and bought sleeping pills to drug her.

The court heard that the pair exchanged dozens of messages and the offences only came to light when the woman's partner found the messages on her phone and reported her.

The investigation led to Bailey from Pontypridd, who was having similar discussions with other women.

The mother, who was described as "vulnerable and gullible'' by Judge Rees, asked Bailey at one point what she would get out of the plan to rape her daughter and Bailey responded by mentioning sums of £200 to £300.

Alex Greenwood, defending the mother, said social services had identified her as a person at risk of being manipulated by men prior to the offences and that was what had happened.

He added that she had been "bullied, cajoled and blackmailed'' by Bailey.

Bailey and the woman were found guilty of conspiracy to rape a girl aged under 13 after a trial in December.

Both defendants were made the subject of sexual harm prevention orders and given one year of additional licence to serve.