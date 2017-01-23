Mum planned to let Welsh man abuse daughter

23 January 2017, 12:05

Cardiff Crown Court

A mum, who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter, has been jailed for nine years.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reason, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of "depraved'' text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

She also sent the 54-year-old a naked picture of the youngster and bought sleeping pills to drug her.

The court heard that the pair exchanged dozens of messages and the offences only came to light when the woman's partner found the messages on her phone and reported her.

The investigation led to Bailey from Pontypridd, who was having similar discussions with other women.

The mother, who was described as "vulnerable and gullible'' by Judge Rees, asked Bailey at one point what she would get out of the plan to rape her daughter and Bailey responded by mentioning sums of £200 to £300.

Alex Greenwood, defending the mother, said social services had identified her as a person at risk of being manipulated by men prior to the offences and that was what had happened.

He added that she had been "bullied, cajoled and blackmailed'' by Bailey.

Bailey and the woman were found guilty of conspiracy to rape a girl aged under 13 after a trial in December.

Both defendants were made the subject of sexual harm prevention orders and given one year of additional licence to serve.

Trending On Capital FM

John Legend WGN America's 'Underground' Season Two

WATCH: John Legend Has Finally Broken His Silence, After A Paparazzi Racially Abused Him

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Adele Grammys 2012

Adele's Gonna Be Representing The UK In A BIG Way... By Performing At The Grammys!

Snapchat Beta

There's A Secret Way To Access New Snapchat Features Before ANYONE Else!

Johnny Galecki

Big Bang Theory's Leonard Has Revealed Whether He Thinks The Gang Will Reunite For Season 11 & OMG
Justin Bieber The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Was Asked If He Likes The Weeknd's Music And Let's Just Say He Didn't Hold Back

Justin Bieber

David and Brooklyn Beckham Germany v Argentina: 20

David Beckham Hilariously Mugged Off His Son, Brooklyn Beckham, In Front Of 9 Million Fans!