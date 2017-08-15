Man jailed for Cardiff hit and run

A banned driver in a stolen BMW has been jailed for mowing down an innocent father-of-three while trying to escape from police.

23-year-old Mohammad Arshad causing carnage in Cardiiff city centre - mounting a pavement, driving down bus lanes and a one-way street.

He hit train driver 45-year-old John Dare, 45, before driving around his body and accelerated away.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said heard Arshad took the dark grey BMW from a friend's house - but was spotted by police.

Mr Gobir said: "The officer illuminated his blue lights and sirens signalling for the BMW to stop.

"Arshad came to a stop. As the officer opened the driver's door Arshad accelerated away at speed.

"He travelled along a bus lane before swerving across marked areas between slow moving traffic.

"He continued squeezing between vehicles on either side in two lanes of traffic."

Analysts who viewed CCTV footage said that Arshad reached speeds of up to 58mph in 30mph zones just yards from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff city centre just after midday on July 26.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the officer giving chase briefly lost Arshad after he mounted a curb and drove down a one way street.

When the traffic eased the officer was able to get through the busy traffic, and noticed train driver Mr Dare lying on the ground with pedestrians around him in busy Wood Street.

Mr Gobir said: "Mr Dare was knocked onto the bonnet of the car before sliding down onto the road.

"The BWM broke to a slow stop after the collision, then after a second drove around him and sped off."

Mr Dare suffered a broken arm and numerous lacerations and had to spend a week in hospital.

Mr Dare said in a victim impact statement: "I am shocked by what happened to me but I am lucky to be alive.

"The driver did not stop after hitting me, which I find horrendous. Why did he not stop to help me?"

Arshad, of Cathays, Cardiff, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and using a vehicle without insurance.

He was was jailed for three years

He was also in breach of another offence of driving while disqualified.

Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees said: "Mr Dare didn't have a hope or moment to take any evasive action.

"Instead of stopping to see his injuries, your first thought was for yourself. You reversed then drove around his body and sped off."

Leighton Mawer of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "At the time of the collision Arshad was driving on the wrong side of the road.

"Despite colliding with a pedestrian, who was then thrown from the vehicle's bonnet, Arshad carried on driving in an attempt to evade the police.

"Arshad shouldn't have been on the road at all that day but chose to ignore the previous court order banning him from driving. That decision had terrible consequences for Mr Dare, to whom we wish a speedy recovery."