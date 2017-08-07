M4 police pursuit crash victim named

7 August 2017, 19:51

Andrew Gwynne

A man who died in a crash along the M4 after being pursued by police has been named as 35-year-old Andrew Gwynne.

The father from Gloucester was killed when his red Ford Focus collided with a Landrover as it travelled eastbound at around 6pm on Saturday.

Nobody else was seriously injured in the incident between junctions 32 and 30 in Cardiff.

In a statement, his family said: "To try and put into words what Andrew meant to us all is almost impossible to do. We as a family are beyond heartbroken with the tragic news of his death - losing him so suddenly is devastating.

"He will be so dearly missed and was a massive part of a large family. He was always fun and energetic; a true family orientated man who was a fantastic father, partner, son, uncle and great uncle, and brother, who has been taken from us so tragically.

"He will be sorely missed and the memories we all share will never leave any of us"

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating.

Trending On Capital FM

Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Has Been Found Guilty Of Assaulting Former Girlfriend Stephanie Davis

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Jay Z

JAY-Z's Recreated An Episode Of Friends For New 'Moonlight' Music Video & The Result Is Brilliant

Jay-Z

Sam Smith

We Finally Know What Sam Smith's Rumoured Comeback Album Title 'TPH-50HR' Means & It's Hella Cute

Sam Smith

Cara DeLa Hoyde and Nathan Massey PREGNANT

Love Island 2016's Cara De La Hoyde Has Revealed She & Ex BF Nathan Massey Are Having A Baby Boy!
Kendall Jenner

Fans Are Divided Over The Fact That Kendall Jenner Seemingly Failed To Tip Her Bartender On A $24 Bill
Olivia Love Island

Love Island's Olivia Is Forced To Speak Out Amid Rumours Chris Dumped Her After She Was Spotted With A Footballer On Night Out