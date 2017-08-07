M4 police pursuit crash victim named

A man who died in a crash along the M4 after being pursued by police has been named as 35-year-old Andrew Gwynne.

The father from Gloucester was killed when his red Ford Focus collided with a Landrover as it travelled eastbound at around 6pm on Saturday.

Nobody else was seriously injured in the incident between junctions 32 and 30 in Cardiff.

In a statement, his family said: "To try and put into words what Andrew meant to us all is almost impossible to do. We as a family are beyond heartbroken with the tragic news of his death - losing him so suddenly is devastating.

"He will be so dearly missed and was a massive part of a large family. He was always fun and energetic; a true family orientated man who was a fantastic father, partner, son, uncle and great uncle, and brother, who has been taken from us so tragically.

"He will be sorely missed and the memories we all share will never leave any of us"

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating.