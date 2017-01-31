Lorraine Ridout search continues

One year since Lorraine Ridout seemingly vanished from her home in Gabalfa, her family, friends and police continue to search for an explanation about what happened.

On the evening of 31st January, 2016, Lorraine disappeared without a trace from the community where she was well known and spent virtually her whole life. She was last seen on Aberporth Road between 7pm and 8pm that day.



Having endured their first Christmas without Lorraine and now facing a second year not knowing what happened to her, the family is once again appealing for anybody who may have information that may help the investigation into her disappearance, to come forward.



Anniversary leaflets have been printed and are being handed out in their hundreds to people in and around Fairwater - it is hoped that anybody who hasn’t come forward before now, has the courage and the conviction to do so.



Christine, one of Lorraine’s daughters, said:



“As a family we are urging members of the public who may have seen my mum the day she went missing or after, to come forward. Life since my mum’s disappearance has been unbearable and so sad for us all. We still have hope that she will be found but we really need somebody to come forward. My mum is dearly missed and there is not a day that goes by when she isn’t in our thoughts - we are all broken hearted and have no idea where she is or what has happened to her.”



The family have endured a traumatic 12 months but despite the torment they have felt behind closed doors, they have done all that they possible can to assist the investigation and to find Lorraine. They have held community meetings and have mobilised hundreds of local people in searches in and around Gabalfa and beyond. But despite their efforts, and an extensive police investigation which has included air, river and house searches, Lorraine’s disappearance remains a mystery.



Detective Inspector Mark O’Shea, said:



“It is now one year on since Lorraine’s disappearance and her family are desperate for answers. Giving them answers has been my mission since the start, but despite an extensive and ongoing enquiry involving a dedicated team of detectives and the largest urban search police in Cardiff have ever undertaken, we have yet to establish what happened to her 12 months ago.



Something occurred that stopped her returning home to her much loved family. If anybody saw Lorraine or someone fitting her description on the evening of Sunday the 31st of January, 2016, or if they know what happened to her, please get in touch.



We remain committed to pursuing every avenue of enquiry and we will never give up on this investigation which will continue until we can explain Lorraine’s disappearance. Maybe somebody will take this opportunity to come forward with information that may assist is. I do believe that somebody - maybe without realising it - knows something and that could give us the breakthrough that we need.”



Anybody who does have information is urged to contact South Wales Police via 101 quoting reference *014144 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.