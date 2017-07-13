Little Mix in Monmouthshire: All you need to know

Little Mix play live at Caldicot Castle on Thursday 13th July, supported by Louisa Johnson!

Event parking and drop-off points are available at David Broome Event Centre. The concert area is a short 5 minute walk from the parking fields. You can access the parking and drop-off via Crick Road from the A48. The car park and drop-off opens 2 hours before the gate time of the concert and vehicles cannot be left overnight. Parking vouchers are available to purchase for £5 in advance or £15 on the day.



From the M4, leave at junction 24 to meet the 'Coldra Roundabout'. Take the Langstone turnoff and follow signs towards Chepstow for approximately 10 miles. Turn right opposite the 4x4 garage, as the dual carriageway ends. Traffic signage will direct you from the motorway. Use the postcode: NP26 5UQ and take further directions from the signs when you get close please do not use the castle's postcode as it will take you to the wrong entrance.



You can walk to the concert area from Caldicot town centre by using the castle's main entrance. The entrance has no access for vehicles and can only be used by people on foot.



Visit Monmouthshire say visitors will be searched on entry and to allow extra time to pass through security. They also say there will be a police presence on site, for reassurance.



People are being advised not to take any bags. Any taken need to be small (no bigger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm). The following items are not allowed:

- Animals (with the exception of guide dogs)

- Laser pens

- Food and drink

- Bottles

- Fireworks

- Cans

- Glass containers

- Any weapon including sharp objects

- Illegal substances

- Seating or camping furniture