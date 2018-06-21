John Excited By Blues Challenge

Cardiff Blues Head Coach John Mulvihill says he's joining a club with great history.

The Australian's moving to the Welsh Capital Region a month on from their European Challenge Cup win, which was Danny Wilson's final game in charge.

Speaking to us during his first press conference at the Arms Park, John said he wants more of his lads to play for Wales:

' I want as many players as we can to be in the red jersey.

For us as a group to make Cardiff better that ultimately needs to help Welsh rugby.'

Blues will also be back in the European Champions Cup for the first time in five years next season.

Saracens, Lyon and Glasgow Warriors are in their pool.