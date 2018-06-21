John Excited By Blues Challenge

21 June 2018, 17:20

cardiff blues logo

Cardiff Blues Head Coach John Mulvihill says he's joining a club with great history.
 
The Australian's moving to the Welsh Capital Region a month on from their European Challenge Cup win, which was Danny Wilson's final game in charge.
 
Speaking to us during his first press conference at the Arms Park, John said he wants more of his lads to play for Wales:
 
' I want as many players as we can to be in the red jersey.
 
For us as a group to make Cardiff better that ultimately needs to help Welsh rugby.'
 
Blues will also be back in the European Champions Cup for the first time in five years next season.
 
Saracens, Lyon and Glasgow Warriors are in their pool.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Fans Defend His Right To Privacy After 'Tired' Video Emerges
Love Island 2018 Sam Bird

Sam Bird Love Island 2018: Georgia Toffolo’s Personal Trainer Details Revealed Including Ex-Girlfriends And Instagram
Logan Paul Instagram

Who Is Logan Paul? The YouTube Star's KSI Feud, Net Worth, Songs And Brother Jake
Love Island 2018 cast

Will Love Island Be On Tonight Following The News Of Sophie Gradon's Death?
Little Mix at One Love Manchester

Little Mix Fans' Viral Tribute For 'Only You' Is Showcasing The Power Of The Mixers