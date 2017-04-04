Increase in trainee GPs in Wales

The Welsh Health Secretary’s welcomed a 16% increase in the number of GP training places filled, so far, compared to last year.

The number filled at the end of the first round of recruitment currently stands 84%, compared to 68% at this stage last year.



Financial incentives were offered to tempt people in and in those areas of Wales involved, first round recruitment has already resulted in 100% fill rates in the Pembrokeshire, North Wales East and North Wales West.



Vaughan Gething said:



"We made a commitment in our Programme for Government to continue to invest in primary care and to take action to attract and train more GPs, nurses and other health professionals to Wales.



"To support this, in October we launched a major new campaign to promote Wales as an excellent place for doctors, including GPs, and their families, to train, work and live.



"The results from the Wales Deanery speak for themselves, the campaign has been a success and this is something to celebrate.



"But this is not the end of the process for this year. Places for 2017 are being re-advertised and when that process concludes in May I am confident that we will achieve an even higher fill rate."