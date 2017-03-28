Increase in pay for Welsh NHS workers

The Welsh Government says an increase in NHS pay in Wales shows a commitment to the living wage.

Staff in Wales will receive a 1% pay award, with the lowest earners receiving an uplift to the Living Wage at £8.45 an hour.



In addition to the Living Wage uprating, other salary increases from 1 April for 2017-18 are:



A 1% consolidated pay increase for all Agenda for Change staff in NHS Wales;



A 1% increase for salaried doctors and dentists;



A 1% increase will be applied to the value of Clinical Excellence Awards;



A 1% increase will be applied to the value of Commitment Awards;



A 1% increase to the value of the GP trainers' grant;



A 1% increase for independent contractor General Medical Practitioners and General Dental Practitioners;



A 1% salary increase for NHS Senior Executives, their first pay award since 2009.



Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said:



"I remain committed to tackling the issue of low pay in Wales and will ensure the lowest earners in NHS Wales are paid a fair salary, as recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.



"I am therefore implementing the uplift to the Living Wage - to £8.45 an hour - for all directly employed NHS staff from 1 April 2017.



"I am pleased that I am able to award pay increases in line with the independent pay review bodies' pay recommendations and to demonstrate our on-going commitment to staff working in the NHS in Wales. I am also committed to working in Social Partnership with employers and those representing NHS staff to consider the way forward on the other issues the pay review bodies raised."



The Royal College of Nursing Wales, though, has said it's disappointed with the pay award. Peter Meredith-Smith, Associate Director (Employment Relations), said:



"We are disappointed to see that NHS staff in Wales, who are bearing the brunt of relentless frontline pressures, have yet again been awarded a pay rise that is below inflation. This means the significant and continuous erosion of the wages of NHS staff and our members that has occurred over several years persists, with pay restraints being increasingly strained since 2010. An increase such as this does not match the dedication and hard work that our NHS workforce provides to patients in Wales each and every day.



"However, we commend the Welsh Government for honouring the recommendations of the NHS Pay Review Body, so reaffirming its continuing commitment to the Pay Review Body, Agenda for Change and a unified pay structure for the NHS across the UK. As well as this, we welcome their announcement of continuing support for the lowest paid staff within NHS Wales by its decision to uplift the rate of pay to that of the living wage."