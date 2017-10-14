Hurricane Ophelia is approaching the UK

14 October 2017, 07:08

Winter Wind

Hurricane Ophelia is approaching the UK as forecasters warn of heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph.

The Met Office has issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, damage to buildings and disruption to transport and mobile phone signal.

The tropical storm is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, and Ophelia's remnants look set to reach the UK on Monday.

A yellow warning for rain is in place until Saturday morning across parts of northern England, with up to 50mm of rain over high ground and as much as 70mm possible over the most exposed hills.

Monday will see a spell of "very windy weather" sweeping across western parts of the UK, according to the Met Office which has issued a yellow warning for wind early next week, with the potential for gusts of 80mph in coastal areas, particularly in Northern Ireland.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and there could be power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Forecasters say some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is possible, and could lead to injuries and danger to life from flying debris, while coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray or large waves.

Meanwhile, the mercury is set to rise over the coming days, with temperatures of 25C predicted.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "The east side of the country certainly benefiting from some warmer temperatures into the weekend and at the start of next week."

She said temperatures in the south east will be around 20C, going up to 22C or 23C on Sunday and "almost mid 20s" on Monday, possibly getting to around 25C.

"Even up as far as Nottingham on Monday will see quite widely again 20C/21C, but may well see 22C/23C" she said.

