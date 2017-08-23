Huge rise in reports of child neglect in Wales

23 August 2017, 09:21

Child abuse

Reports of neglect to the NSPCC in Wales have reached record numbers

The charity now refers an average of 16 reports of child neglect every week to Welsh police and social services. In 2016/17 its helpline dealt with 804 reports in this way following calls or emails from concerned adults - an 80% rise in the space of five years, up from 447 in 2011/12.

There were a further 91 contacts requesting advice about a child possibly facing neglect in Wales during 2016/17. UK-wide, the NSPCC made 16,882 referrals to children's services or the police in 2016/17, equivalent to 46 a day.

NSPCC Cymru is calling for neglectful parenting to be a key priority for safeguarding boards, public service boards and government, as well as a multi-agency co-ordinated approach to help professionals recognise all types of neglect and supports families struggling to meet their child's needs particularly during the first 1,000 days of their lives.

Des Mannion, head of NSPCC Wales, said:

"Neglect can have severe and long-lasting consequences for children, and can also be an indicator of other forms of abuse. This is why it is so important for anyone suspecting a child of being neglected to contact the NSPCC Helpline, so we can alert the authorities to quickly step in and help those in need.

"At the same time, it is vital we understand the true nature and scale of child neglect in the UK so we can collectively support struggling families. We must also be more aware of emotional neglect, when parents do not provide warm, sensitive, loving parenting that children need.”

Trending On Capital FM

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

From Ariana Grande To Will Smith - Here's EVERYONE Taking Part In 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'
Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyoncé & Jay Z Are Worth $1billion… So Why Have They Got A Mortgage On Their New House?!

Beyoncé

Hannah Montana Miley Cyrus Emily Osment

'Hannah Montana' Star Emily Osment Has Revealed How The Show Was Actually Supposed To End

Marvin Humes & Jonas Blue

Capital Is Taking Over Ibiza Once Again - Check Out All The Incredible Things We've Been Up To So Far
Gary Beadle Emma McVey baby

Gaz Is Gonna Be A Dad! Gary Beadle Is Expecting A Baby With His Girfriend Emma McVey!

Fake DJs In Ibiza

WATCH: Marvin Humes Outed Fakers In Ibiza Asking Them About Fake Producers Named After Spanish Products!