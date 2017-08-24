Have a stress-free GCSE results day

Nervous about picking up the envelope? Happy with what you got? Fretting about what's next? Here's some advice to make sure your results day’s as stress-free as possible!

Careers Wales has compiled these tips for pupils:



Be prepared

Be organised. Know your options. Have a plan A – but also a plan B. That way, if your results are not quite what you expected you’ll already know the other avenues to achieving your ambitions. Just have all of your options and email addresses, websites and other resources ready, including passwords, because quite often you’ll forget the details, whatever the results! If you’re thinking about deferring, it’s important to note that from September 2018 there are important changes to student finance planned that could affect how much support you could get. Be sure to check this out before deciding.



Take a social media break

If you’re disappointed by your results, the last thing you’ll want is a newsfeed full of other students bragging. So, around results day, you might want to take a social media break.



Have a plan to manage the panic

It's natural to feel some exam nerves prior to collecting your results, but if you find it’s getting out of hand, try and sit quietly and take some deep breaths.



Take some exercise

Regular exercise can boost your self-esteem and can help you concentrate, sleep, and look and feel better. Exercise also benefits your mental health. So get some fresh air and stretch your legs!



Talk to someone

If you feel anxious about results day, don't keep it to yourself. Talking about your feelings can help you stay in good mental health and deal with times when you feel troubled.



Look forward to the future

It’s important to remember that, whatever your exam results, it’s not the end of the world. Plenty of people have gone on to have good careers after failing exams, or not getting the grades they wanted. Exam results are not the end of your journey – they’re just the beginning.