GP sentenced for indecent images of children

16 August 2017, 13:29

A GP from Cardiff has been sentenced after he admitted possessing thousands of indecent images of children.

55-year-old Armon Daniels, who worked at Rumney Primary Care Centre, had his computer seized by police when they executed a search warrant at his home.

Analysis of the computer and two USB sticks discovered in excess of 16,000 images of children and more than 850 video files.

The doctor previously pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates' Court to four offences of possession of indecent images and was committed to Newport Crown Court for sentencing.

Daniels, of Cyncoed Road, Cyncoed, Cardiff, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, by a judge on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for seven years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Catrin Evans, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "A significant number of images and videos of a sexual nature had been downloaded to the devices recovered.

"The public rightly expect the highest standards of conduct from medical professionals and by committing these criminal offences, through viewing indecent images of children, Armon Daniels has not upheld those standards."

Daniels, who has been a doctor for more than 30 years, is currently suspended from practice by the General Medical Council.

