Estate agent jailed for Cardiff stabbing

An estate agent has been jailed for stabbing another man after his partner's car was attacked outside her home in Cardiff.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Anthony Lowe stabbed his victim when he saw a gang vandalise her car.

Lowe, 35, claimed he acted in self defence when he attacked Keiron Beccano's, after seeing a gang of men smash up the car.

The court was told Lowe armed himself with a kitchen knife, and CCTV footage then showed him attacking the victim outside the flat on Mill Place in Ely.

Prosecuting, Lucy Crowther, said: "The defendant plunged a knife into Mr Beccano's chest. It went into and through his heart."

Lowe told a jury at Cardiff Crown Court: "They had bats and golf clubs. One of the guys aimed a Taser at me and fired it. I was scared for my life."

The victim was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with life threatening injuries, but is said to be making a good recovery.

"The prosecution say Lowe lost his temper and decided to take matters into his own hands," said Miss Crowther.

"By arming himself he had the intention of engaging in fighting and causing really serious bodily harm."

Father-of-one, Lowe, of Lambeth, London, was cleared of attempted murder but a jury found him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial.

The Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees said: "A jury found that you left the flat in anger and for revenge. I do accept there was a degree of provocation."