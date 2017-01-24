Cardiff drink driver jailed for M4 chase

24 January 2017, 13:28

Police stinger

A drink driver from Cardiff has been jailed, after leading police on a 110mph car chase on the M4.

Kristian Wilsher, 43, had all four tyres punctured by a Stinger device - but still continued on the 20 mile chase.

He was finally snared when police pushed him into the central reservation.

Wilsher admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop for a police officer.

He was jailed for 12 months at Swansea Crown Court and banned from driving for two years following his release.

Judge Geraint Walters said it was 'pure luck' no-one had been killed or injured.

The court heard Wilsher, of Cardiff, had been spotted weaving on the road near St Clears, Carmarthenshire.

He raced away when police turned on their blue lights and rammed a police car near Junction 43.

The court heard Wilsher caused £30,000 worth of damage to police cars during the chase while being two and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.

