Council drives towards easier parking

48 car parking spaces in Dover

It's hoped paying for parking in central Cardiff will become easier thanks to a new scheme being installed across city.

Those heading into the welsh capital will now be able to use a pay-by-phone system which hopes to streamline the process of shelling out for parking

Customers can use the service by download the MIpermit app onto a smartphone to set up an account , or by sending a text message or making a voice call using the telephone number at the location they’re parking in.

Registration is also available via the Cardiff Council website.

Other benefits of the system include a text service - which will notify drivers when their parking provision is due to end.

The move by the local authority - which is primarily aimed at those shopping or sightseeing - comes following the rollout of Smart Parking, a service that highlights available parking bays, allowing users to plan ahead.

The council has since installed more than 3000 sensors to get the technology off the ground around the capital.

Cllr Ramesh Patel, Cabinet Member for Transport, Planning and Sustainability, said: “Parking provision in the city is targeted at those that are visiting the city or want to come shopping, with commuters being strongly encouraged to consider park & ride or public transport.

“We want to make finding a parking space and paying for this service as easy as possible and this is why we have brought in the technology to make this happen.

“The implementation of the parking sensors has already started, with the entire city scheduled to be complete by June.”

 

