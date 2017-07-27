Could Gavin & Stacey make a return?

Larry Lamb has said he thinks there is a "distinct possibility'' that Gavin & Stacey will return, but on the big screen rather than as a TV series.

The actor played Gavin's father Mick Shipman, in the hit Welsh sitcom, which was based in Barry. He says there's a possibility the show may make a comeback:



"I don't think anybody that was in it would ever say no to it.



"I think it's highly unlikely that they'll ever make another television series of Gavin & Stacey.



"But I think it's a distinct possibility that one day, they might make a film, that's it.



"That's purely conjecture. It's got a huge audience, so I'm sure that's what they'll do.''



While up for a Gavin & Stacey reunion, Lamb said he is not generally inclined to return to previous jobs, adding: "I'm not much for going back.''



Although he does not like to revisit roles, keen traveller Lamb is more than happy to return to various destinations.



He said: "I don't mind going back to places to have a look and see what's changed.



"Places change so radically in 20, 30 years... you don't even recognise them.''