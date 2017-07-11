Coldplay in Cardiff: All you need to know

Coldplay have chosen Cardiff as the only place in the UK to play two gigs as part of their European Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Both will take place at the Principality Stadium on 11th and 12th July, and there will be a full city centre road closure for both events - as 60,000 people are expected at the stadium for each concert.



Principality Stadium has issued new policies on bringing bags into the stadium, as well as information on prohibited items and body searches. Only small bags, no larger than 35cm x40cm x19cm will be allowed into the stadium.



Driving:



Scott Road and Park Street will be closed earlier in the day to allow for the barrier system to be put in on the approach to Gate 5. Following this a full road closure will be put in place from 6.00pm. A full City Centre road closure will start from 6pm and run until 11:30pm, which includes:

- Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street

- Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

- Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street

- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street

- Duke Street

- Castle St

- High Street

- St Mary Street

- Caroline Street

- Wood Street

- Central Square

- Westgate Street

- Quay Street

- Guildhall Place

- Golate

- Park Street

- Havelock Street

- Scott Road



The following roads will be closed from 9pm until 11:30pm:

- Saunders Road from the junction with St Mary Street

- Customhouse Street throughout its length

- Penarth Road from the junction with Saunders Road to the entrance leading to the back of the Cardiff Central Train station



Those travelling by car are being strongly advised to use the Event Park & Ride Facility at Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith. Given that this event is taking place on a week day, city centre car parks are expected to be busy. Here are car parks that will be in operation:

- Event Park & Ride - Cardiff City Stadium

- The Event Park & Ride is at Cardiff City Stadium (Leckwith)

- Event-day parking will be available at Sophia Gardens

- Civic Centre

- Disabled drivers are advised to use Sophia Gardens.



Trains:



Those travelling by train are being strongly advised to travel into Cardiff in ample time, as the train network is also expected to be very busy. A queuing system will be in operation at Cardiff Central Station, while Queen Street Station will close at 9.45pm.



All customers are being advised to buy a ticket (return if needed) from the first available ticket dispenser/office or from the Arriva Trains Wales Ticket app before you board the train. Revenue Protection Teams will be operating during this event. As with all large events in Cardiff, all customers are advised to plan ahead - www.arrivatrains.wales/events



The Authorities are advising that if there are any safety concerns relating to the queuing system at Cardiff Central Train Station, then Wood Street, Westgate Street, Park Street, Havelock Street, St Mary Street, Penarth Road, Saunders Road and Customhouse Street will remain closed until these issues are resolved.



Buses:



Buses will be diverted out of the central city centre bus stops. Busese displaced from stops within the closure will relocate to either Churchill Way for the East, Greyfriars Road for the North and Tudor Street for the West.



Taxis:



St Mary Street taxi rank (outside the House of Fraser) will be closed from 6.00pm and will re-open from 11.30pm, while Mill Lane Taxi Rank will not affected and open throughout the day and night.



Those that live locally in Cardiff are being encouraged to cycle or walk.