Champions League trophy to tour Wales

As part of its plans to ensure the whole of Wales has an opportunity to engage with the Champions League Final and Women’s Champions League Final, the FAW has announced details of a Wales-wide UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience.

Following the Semi Final Draw in Nyon, Switzerland on 21st April, the UEFA Champions League Trophy will embark on a ‘Legendary Journey’ to Cardiff, where the tournament finals will be played in June; 2017 UEFA Champions League Final Ambassador, Ian Rush, and First Minister for Wales, Carwyn Jones, will travel to Switzerland and officially receive the iconic silverware from UEFA, and bring it to Wales, where it will stay until the champions claim it on 3rd June.



After it’s official welcome to Cardiff, the FAW will embark on a pan-Wales trophy tour, taking the UCL Trophy Experience to over 20 venues across Wales, stopping at a selection of schools, clubs and popular public locations:



Friday 21st April

16:45 - Trophy arrival in Wales and procession from Cardiff Castle to Principality Stadium



Saturday 22nd April

13:30 - 15:00 - Liberty Stadium, Swansea



Sunday 23rd April

16:00 - 20:00 - Aberystwyth Town Football Club



Monday 24th April

14:00 - 19:00 - Bangor City Football Club



Tuesday 25th April

17:00 - 18:30 - Llandudno Football Club



Wednesday 26th April

18:00 - 20:00 - Bala Town Football Club



Saturday 29th April

ALL DAY - Beaumaris Castle, Anglesey



Sunday 30th April

11:00 - 17:00 - Portmeirion



Monday 1st May

18:00 - 20:00 - Cefn Druids Football Club, Wrexham



Thursday 4th May

10:00 - 16:00 - Haverfordwest town centre



Saturday 6th May

09:00-11:00 - Newtown Football Club

13:00-15:00 - Brecon Leisure Centre

17:00-20:00 - Merthyr Town Football Club



Sunday 7th May

10:00 - 14:00 - Tenby



Monday 8 May

14:00 - 16:00 - Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport,

18:00 - 20:00 - Cwmbran Stadium