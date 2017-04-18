Champions League trophy to tour Wales

18 April 2017, 12:05

ICC Champions Trophy In Cardiff

As part of its plans to ensure the whole of Wales has an opportunity to engage with the Champions League Final and Women’s Champions League Final, the FAW has announced details of a Wales-wide UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience.

Following the Semi Final Draw in Nyon, Switzerland on 21st April, the UEFA Champions League Trophy will embark on a ‘Legendary Journey’ to Cardiff, where the tournament finals will be played in June; 2017 UEFA Champions League Final Ambassador, Ian Rush, and First Minister for Wales, Carwyn Jones, will travel to Switzerland and officially receive the iconic silverware from UEFA, and bring it to Wales, where it will stay until the champions claim it on 3rd June.

After it’s official welcome to Cardiff, the FAW will embark on a pan-Wales trophy tour, taking the UCL Trophy Experience to over 20 venues across Wales, stopping at a selection of schools, clubs and popular public locations:

Friday 21st April
16:45 - Trophy arrival in Wales and procession from Cardiff Castle to Principality Stadium

Saturday 22nd April
13:30 - 15:00 - Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Sunday 23rd April
16:00 - 20:00 - Aberystwyth Town Football Club

Monday 24th April
14:00 - 19:00 - Bangor City Football Club

Tuesday 25th April
17:00 - 18:30 - Llandudno Football Club

Wednesday 26th April
18:00 - 20:00 - Bala Town Football Club

Saturday 29th April
ALL DAY - Beaumaris Castle, Anglesey

Sunday 30th April
11:00 - 17:00 - Portmeirion

Monday 1st May
18:00 - 20:00 - Cefn Druids Football Club, Wrexham

Thursday 4th May
10:00 - 16:00 - Haverfordwest town centre

Saturday 6th May
09:00-11:00 - Newtown Football Club
13:00-15:00 - Brecon Leisure Centre
17:00-20:00 - Merthyr Town Football Club

Sunday 7th May
10:00 - 14:00 - Tenby

Monday 8 May
14:00 - 16:00 - Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport,
18:00 - 20:00 - Cwmbran Stadium

