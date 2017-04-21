Champions League Trophy Arrives In Wales

Wales’ First Minister Carwyn Jones and footballer Ian Rush will pick up the Champions League trophy from Zurich this morning before it’s paraded from Cardiff Castle to the Principality Stadium later today.

The trophy will then embark on a tour of Wales stopping off at 20 venues. The journey will start on Saturday 22nd April, with the first stop being Swansea.

It will then head up to North Wales, stopping off at various locations in Mid and West Wales, before finishing the tour back in Cardiff at Whitchurch High School - where Gareth Bale attended.

The trophy will then stay in Cardiff until the Champions League final on 3rd June.

Today’s parade will start at 16:45 with road closures between 16:30 and 17:30.

Here’s a full list of where the trophy will be:

Friday 21 April

16:45 – Trophy arrival and Trophy Procession from Cardiff Castle to National Stadium of Wales (Route: High

Street, St Mary’s Street, Guildhall Street)

Saturday 22 April

10:00 – 12:00 Trophy Experience Swansea Junior Football League, Swansea (Closed event)

13:30 – 15:00 Trophy Experience Liberty Stadium, Swansea (Public event)

Sunday 23 April

10:00 – 14:00 Trophy Experience Central Wales FA Inter Junior League Finals, Aberystwyth University (Closed event)

16:00 – 20:00 Trophy Experience Aberystwyth Town FC, Aberystwyth (Public Event)

Monday 24 April

14:00 – 19:00 Trophy Experience Bangor City FC, Bangor (Public Event)

Tuesday 25 April

10:30 – 13:30 Trophy Experience Ysgol Y Gogarth, Llandudno (Closed event)

17:00 – 18:30 Trophy Experience Llandudno FC, Llandudno (Public Event)

Junior turn-up and play opportunities are available, so bring your boots!

Wednesday 26 April

10:00 – 13:00 Trophy Experience Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech (Closed event)

18:00 – 20:00 Trophy Experience Bala Town FC, Bala (Public event)

Saturday 29 April

All day Trophy Experience Beaumaris Castle, Anglesey (Public event)

Sunday 30 April

11:00 – 17:00 Portmeirion (Public event)

Monday 1 May

10:00 – 13:00 Trophy Experience Porthmadog FC, Porthmadog (Closed event)

18:00 – 20:00 Trophy Experience Cefn Druids FC, Wrexham (Public event)

Tuesday 2 May

10:00 – 13:00 Trophy Experience Ysgol Maes Garmon and Mold Alun School, Mold (Closed event)

Wednesday 3 May

11:00 - 14:00 Trophy Experience Welshpool High School, Welshpool (Closed event)

Thursday 4 May

10:00 – 16:00 Trophy Experience Haverfordwest town centre (Public event)

Saturday 6 May

09:00 – 11:00 Trophy Experience Newtown FC, Newtown (Public event)

13:00 – 15:00 Trophy Experience Brecon Leisure Centre, Brecon (Public event)

17:00 – 20:00 Trophy Experience Merthyr Town FC, Merthyr Tydfil (Public event)

Sunday 7 May

10:00 – 14:00 Trophy Experience Tenby (Public event)

16:00 – 18:00 Trophy Experience Coleg Sir Gar, Pwll (Closed event)

Monday 8 May

10:00 – 13:00 Trophy Experience Llanwern High School, Newport (Closed event)

14:00 – 16:00 Trophy Experience Friars Walk, Newport (Public event)

18:00 – 20:00 Trophy Experience Cwmbran Stadium, Cwmbran (Public event)

Tuesday 9 May

09:00 – 14:00 Trophy Experience Whitchurch High School, Cardiff (Closed event)