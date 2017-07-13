Cardiff postie jailed for stealing mail

A postman from Cardiff has been jailed for stealing from more than £40,000 of parcels.

Colin Chapman stole iPhones, wedding rings and even gold from "special delivery" packages at the sorting office in Cardiff.



The 47-year-old was caught out after staff noticed an "a significant number" of parcels were going missing.



Bosses put tracker devices in phones and watches and the parcels were traced to Chapman's house in Caerau.



Prosecutor Rhys Thomas said Royal Mail had "employed him for more than a quarter of a century", but Chapman was "stealing to pay for his gambling addiction".



Matthew Cobbe, defending, said Chapman was a gambling addict and would pay compensation out of his pension.



Chapman admitted eight charges of theft at Cardiff Crown Court.



He's been jailed for 16 months and ordered to pay back £16,000.