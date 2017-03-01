Cardiff City owner in "no rush" to sell club

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan has revealed he would sell the club if he was "offered the right price".

But the Malaysian businessman stressed that he is in no rush to do so.

Malaysian businessman Tan issued a statement after reports suggested he is seeking to offload his stake in the Bluebirds.

"For the record I am in no rush to sell CCFC, but if I am offered the right price by the right person, who I believe will be able to take the club to a higher level, I will certainly consider selling", Tan said.

"I have said before that if I leave CCFC, I want to leave it in good hands.

"I have been approached on numerous occasions by parties wanting to buy CCFC but the prices offered have not been right.

"CCFC is turning around now in the good hands of Neil Warnock, who I think is a great manager, and I believe it stands a good chance of being promoted again to the Premier League in the next season.''

Tan bought the Bluebirds in 2010 and has ploughed more than £150 million into the club during his controversial reign.

Tan's financial support helped Cardiff end a 51-year wait for top-flight football when they were promoted to the Premier League under Malky Mackay in 2013.

But he was vilified by a large section of the club's fan base for changing Cardiff's traditional blue colours to red - supposedly a lucky colour in his native Far East.

Cardiff were relegated after just one season in the Premier League and his very public fallout with Mackay saw the club attract headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Tan changed Cardiff's colours back to blue at the start of 2015 after so much opposition from Bluebirds supporters.

But it is understood that he has only attended one game since at the Cardiff City Stadium, and this apparent lack of enthusiasm has heightened speculation that he is ready to sell.

Cardiff are currently 12th in the Championship with manager Neil Warnock having overseen a climb up the table since succeeding Paul Trollope in October.

Warnock signed a one-year contract extension last week to remain in the post for the 2017-18 season, the 68-year-old saying he had received financial guarantees that Cardiff could push for promotion next term.