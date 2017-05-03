Cardiff among the worst for 4G connection

It’s claimed Cardiff has some of the worst levels of 4G connection in the UK

The Welsh capital has been named and shamed among the worst cities in the country for poor high speed data connectivity.

The signal “varies wildly'' across the UK, which lags behind Estonia and Peru for overall availability, latest figures show.

Middlesbrough is the best city for 4G access with 83% availability, while Bournemouth is the worst at 68%, the report from consumer group Which? and independent mobile coverage analyst OpenSignal found.

The average overall 4G availability across the UK is 65%, meaning mobile users can only access 4G nearly two-thirds of the time.

This ranks the UK at just 54th in the world, behind Estonia and Peru, according to a previous report published by OpenSignal in November.

The comparison of 20 of the biggest cities across the UK placed London at 16th on the table, above Nottingham, Southampton, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

The report also looked at average 4G download speeds across the UK, finding Stoke-on-Trent to be the fastest city and Brighton the slowest.

Which? is calling on the next government to work with Ofcom and mobile providers to ensure that “critical'' reforms are made to the market that deliver better performance and service for customers.

The OpenSignal study analysed more than 500 million data readings from mobile phones taken from more than 30,000 users between December 1 and February 28.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: “These latest findings underline the need for Ofcom to keep the pressure on mobile operators, so that every part of the country gets a decent service on their mobile phone.

“Our mobile phone is central to how we live our lives and that is why it is so frustrating when we can't access emails or browse the internet on the go.''

OpenSignal chief executive Brendan Gill said: “We found that for 4G availability (Cardiff) placed 18th, with an availability of about 72% of the time, or just under.”

“As for speed - we found (Cardiff) placed 19th on the list, with a speed of around 18MB per second.”

“It’s worth mentioning that that’s still a very usable speed.”

“At that speed, that’s more than enough to handle typical consumer applications. Anything from reading emails, downloading attachment, using most applications would be absolutely fine with that kind of speed!

!It’s really only when downloading large files or activates like that, that you would notice a difference (compared) to a typical user in Stoke-on-Trent”