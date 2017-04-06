Calls for more support for refugees

A National Assembly Committee says Wales should be world’s first ‘nation of sanctuary’ for refugees and asylum seekers.

The Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee heard that, in 2016, 1 in every 113 humans was either a refugee, internally displaced, or seeking asylum, which is greater than the populations of the United Kingdom, France or Italy. It also found in 2016, with an intensifying conflict in Syria and huge uncertainty across countries in the region, there were more displaced people in the world than at any other time in history.



Chair of the Equality, John Griffiths AM said:



“The constant news cycle of images and stories of people escaping war and persecution in Syria, Iraq and other countries brings home the tragedy of current world events, and the stories people have told us during this inquiry have been both harrowing and distressing, but ultimately inspiring.



“As the Committee heard, those who survive the conflict, boat crossings, people traffickers and countless miles of travelling to reach the UK, including unaccompanied children, are likely to have experienced severely traumatic events which leave lasting psychological scars.



“As we were told, a phrase often used by refugees and asylum seekers is ‘I used to be someone’. It is critical that there is the right support available to them when they reach Wales, so that they can participate fully in Welsh life and have fulfilling lives in their new communities.”



Prompted by the Committee’s inquiry and the evidence it heard, the Welsh Government has expanded the role of the Operations Board beyond the Syrian refugees programme to cover all refugees and asylum seekers.



Members heard that unaccompanied asylum seeking children are one of the most vulnerable groups of children in Wales, often at greater risk of exploitation, abuse, gender based violence and trafficking. They want the Welsh Government to establish a Guardianship service to ensure there is capacity and capability across Wales to undertake age assessments, and to set minimum standards for mental health support and provide more support for asylum seekers throughout the asylum process.



A Welsh Government spokesperson said:



“We thank the committee for its report and will consider its recommendations when we revise our refugee and asylum seeker delivery plan later this year. This will reiterate our commitment to supporting and enabling people fleeing war and persecution to rebuild their lives and make a full contribution to society.



“We are investing around £1m over the next three years in services to provide advice and advocacy to people who have had to flee their homes and have recently made £40,000 available to support local health boards to train mental health clinicians in treating PTSD in child and adult refugees and asylum seekers.”