Calls for Barclays to re-think cuts



Politicians and Unions are calling for Barclays re-think plans to move more than 200 jobs from it's offices in Cardiff Gate.

The banking firm says the jobs are being moved to Northampton and India as it wants to bring teams based in different areas together.

Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan has asked Economy Secretary Ken Skates an urgent question about the job losses.

He told the Chamber he'll be holding talks with Barclays:

'We will do all we can to assist workers affected by this decision. As a matter of urgency I'll be speaking with Barclays management on Friday.'

It's four months after Tesco relocated 1200 jobs from it's call centre in nearby Heath.