Cardiff church collapse victim named

19 July 2017, 19:47

Cardiff church collapse victim Jeff Plevey

A man who died when an old church building collapsed in Cardiff has been named as Jeffery Plevey.

The 55-year-old, who lived in the Welsh capital, had been working in the Citadel building in the Splott area of the city when it collapsed at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, South Wales Police said.

Two other people managed to escape with minor injuries.

Mr Plevey's family said: "We are saddened to announce the passing of Jeff, a much-loved and treasured member of our family.

"A hard-working man who was always life and soul of any gathering, of which there were many.

"He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.''

The police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have launched a joint investigation and the area remains cordoned off as engineers make the structure safe.

Detective Inspector Ian Bourne said: "I would like to pay tribute to my emergency and rescue service colleagues who worked in difficult and challenging circumstances yesterday.

"I would also like to offer my condolences to the family of the man who sadly lost his life.

"Our aim now, together with the Health and Safety Executive, is to carry out a robust investigation and establish the cause of this tragic incident.''

Trending On Capital FM

Game of Thrones asset

11 Struggles You'll Only Know If You've Never Watched Game Of Thrones (Is That Even A Thing?)
Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Sisqo

Sisqo's Released A 2017 Remake Of His Classic 'Thong Song' & It's Totally Transformed The Original
Riverdale Lucy Hale

Rumour Has It That Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Might Be Joining The Cast Of Riverdale For Season 2 & We've Just Lost It
Cara and Nathan Love Island

Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Twitter Trolls Who Claim That Her Baby's Dad, Nathan, Is Nowhere To Be Seen
Anne-Marie 360 Spin Challenge

WATCH: Anne-Marie Challenged Her Fans With A Task, But It Ended A Lot More Painfully That Expected...

Anne-Marie

Harry Styles

WATCH: Harry Styles Discusses That 'Four Nipples' Rumour, Names Himself Harriet & More