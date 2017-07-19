Cardiff church collapse victim named

A man who died when an old church building collapsed in Cardiff has been named as Jeffery Plevey.

The 55-year-old, who lived in the Welsh capital, had been working in the Citadel building in the Splott area of the city when it collapsed at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, South Wales Police said.

Two other people managed to escape with minor injuries.

Mr Plevey's family said: "We are saddened to announce the passing of Jeff, a much-loved and treasured member of our family.

"A hard-working man who was always life and soul of any gathering, of which there were many.

"He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.''

The police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have launched a joint investigation and the area remains cordoned off as engineers make the structure safe.

Detective Inspector Ian Bourne said: "I would like to pay tribute to my emergency and rescue service colleagues who worked in difficult and challenging circumstances yesterday.

"I would also like to offer my condolences to the family of the man who sadly lost his life.

"Our aim now, together with the Health and Safety Executive, is to carry out a robust investigation and establish the cause of this tragic incident.''