'Break failure' led to toddlers death

10 August 2017, 13:26

Pearl Black

The unattended Range Rover that rolled down a driveway and into a wall killing a one-year-old girl had its handbrake "fully applied", an inquest heard.

Pearl Melody Black died on Sunday after the vehicle rolled across a road and demolished a wall which fell on to her at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

On Thursday, Aberdare Coroner's Court opened the inquest into her death and heard that the automatic transmission of the Range Rover, which was on a driveway on Beechwood Drive in the village, was believed to be in park at the time.

Coroner's officer Gareth Heatley said: "The vehicle had been left parked insecure with the automatic transmission in park and the handbrake fully applied.

"As the vehicle gained momentum down the driveway it has travelled across the road and on to the footpath opposite, demolishing the boundary wall.

"That same wall has collapsed.

"Tragically it fell on to one-year-old Pearl who has been walking on the footpath, causing crush injuries, I am told."

The court heard paramedics attended and Pearl was airlifted to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil where she died a short time later.

Mr Heatley said Pearl's father Paul Black identified her body the same day and a post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday.

He added: "The cause of death has yet to be ascertained."

Coroner Andrew Barkley adjourned the inquest to October 4.

Trending On Capital FM

Kylie Jenner cosmetics

5 Things You Didn't Know About Kylie Cosmetics But You Definitely Should Before Ordering

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Harry Potter house

The House Where Harry Potter's Parents Died In Godrick's Hollow Is Up For Sale But It Looks Nothing Like It Does In The Films

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out On The “Terrifying” Moment Her Nude Photos Were Leaked

Fans Going OTT

Stage Invaders! 15 Times Fans Got A Little TOO Close To Their Pop Star Idols

Carpool Karaoke Quiz Asset

QUIZ: Try To Score 100% And Guess What Happens Next In This Carpool Karaoke Quiz

Harry Potter typo

If Your Copy Of Harry Potter Has A Typo On Page 53, You Could Be £20,000 Richer!