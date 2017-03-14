Ambulance window smashed by Cardiff drunk

14 March 2017, 05:00

Ambulance generic

An ambulance has been taken off the road in Cardiff after a drunk person caused hundreds of pounds of damage smashing the window with a bottle.

The ambulance was driving down St Mary Street after the Wales vs Ireland game on Friday when a glass bottle was thrown at the rear window.

The Welsh Ambulance Service says the damage is estimated to cost around £300 and that the vehicle can't be used until it has been repaired.

Richard Lee, the Trust’s Director of Operations, who was on the vehicle at the time, said: "It’s ironic that the vehicle we use to treat those people with alcohol-related injuries has been put out of use by someone who had probably consumed too much alcohol.

"It’s hugely irresponsible for people to vandalise emergency vehicles of any type, but more so at a time when the service is faced with high demand.

"Fortunately we weren’t carrying a patient at the time because no doubt it would have been a very distressing situation for them.

Local Policing Inspector Jacquie Johnson from South Wales Police, added: "Incidents such as this one are rare, but, unfortunately, they taint what was an otherwise successful night which was enjoyed responsibly by most.

"The individual’s senseless actions are likely to have been caused by drinking too much alcohol and the consequences of those actions are significant for the ambulance service.

Darron Dupre, Ambulance lead for UNISON in Wales, said, "It is beyond belief that an emergency ambulance containing a highly experienced crew dedicated to supporting the rugby crowds last Friday was targeted by a reckless individual throwing a beer bottle. 

"The damage to the ambulance is bad enough, but ambulances can at least be repaired albeit with time off the road.

"This individual or individuals had no thought for who was in the ambulance and this could easily have ended in tragedy with the thousands of people on St Mary Street that night."

