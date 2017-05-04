Advertised wages go up in Wales

4 May 2017, 12:07

Money coins note

Advertised salaries in Wales have increased by more than 6% in the past year, new research has found.

It's thought employers are seeking to attract a higher standard of candidate by shelling out more in pay.

In some parts of the UK, salaries have gone up by more than 7% over the past 12 months, although they have fallen by more than 11% in other locations.

While in Wales the picture for a healthier pay packet is looking optimistic, workers in Portsmouth saw advertised wages fall by nearly 12%.

It's was a similar story for Southampton which was down 9.3% while Glasgow witnessed a squeeze, with salaries down 8.9% compared to a year ago.

Elsewhere pay was 7.6% more in Bristol last month compared April 2016, 5.7% higher in Guildford, Surrey, and 5% in Edinburgh.

Wages in London only increased by 0.1%, said the report.

Lee Biggins, managing director of CV-Library, said: "It's very promising to see that some of the UK's top locations experienced positive pay rises last month.

"Clearly, the competition to secure the best candidates is showing no signs of letting up, with companies looking to bolster their ranks with the top talent.

"Increasing advertised salaries on job postings is just one of the approaches that companies are taking to attract candidates, which is great news for job hunters out there looking for their next opportunity.

"Whilst salary growth in top locations hasn't been replicated across the UK as a whole, we are hopeful that the desire for new recruits will drive companies throughout the country to offer larger salaries.''

