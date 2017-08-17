A-Level results: What to do next

17 August 2017, 06:00

exams

As students across Wales pick up their exam resultss, those who didn’t get what they were expecting in the envelope are being told to stay calm.

Careers Wales has put together tips for what to do if you didn’t get the grades you wanted:

Deal with any problems as they arise
If you don’t get the grades you and your teacher were expecting, you can ask for an emergency re-mark. If you’ve applied for university, contact your first choice - you may still be able to get onto the course, despite missing your grades.

Think about accepting a back-up offer
If you still qualify for entry, go for your back-up - or look at alternative courses that are available through clearing.

Consider an alternative route to your chosen career
Exam qualifications are not the only route into work. Would an apprenticeship suit you?

Think about doing something different
Each course has different entry requirements, so if you have your heart set on a particular university, see if they have space on a different course with a lower entry requirement.

Consider taking a gap year or doing some volunteering
Far from simply being a ‘year off’, a productive gap year can actually be an invaluable way of gaining new life skills and boosting your CV. You could also consider some volunteering, either at home or abroad, which will add to your skillset.

Look into resitting your exams
If at first you don’t succeed, why not try again?

