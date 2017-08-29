70 new jobs for Cardiff Bay

Comparison website provider and insurance broker ActiveQuote is investing £2 million to develop a cutting-edge online advisory platform that will create around 70 jobs, with Welsh Government support.

ActiveQuote will create an enhanced online comparison experience using artificial intelligence to help customers through the quote process. The investment, backed by around £400,000 from the Welsh Government Growth & Prosperity Fund, ensures the expansion takes place in Wales and will create up to 70 jobs, taking the ActiveQuote headcount to around 190.



Economy Secretary Ken Skates said:



"Three of the most prominent UK FinTech companies - GoCompare, Confused.com & MoneySupermarket.com - are indigenous companies headquartered in Wales, and ActiveQuote is a long-term partner of these Welsh business success stories.



“I am pleased that Welsh Government support will ensure ActiveQuote continues to grow here in Wales."



In 2014, Welsh Government supported ActiveQuote by providing £600,000 of business finance to create 74 jobs at its Cardiff Bay headquarters.