£3.2m to improve maths in Welsh schools

14 July 2017, 09:16

Maths Quiz Stock Image

The Welsh Government wants to improve standards of maths teaching in Wales after an international study found students are lagging behind the rest of the UK.

The Welsh Government is investing over £3.2 million in a network for excellence this Assembly term, which will involve schools, colleges, universities and the four regional education consortia, working together to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics and numeracy in Wales, in support of new curriculum developments.

The Welsh Education Secretary, Kirsty Williams, said:

"We are on a national mission to improve education standards to make sure all our pupils have an equal opportunity to reach the highest standards. This is particularly important in such a critical subject such as maths.

"Our new National Network for Excellence in Maths uses Wales' ability to come together, to share understanding of what works best, and to support each other in raising standards and our ambitions for excellence. 

"The network will capture the best knowledge, expertise and experience from our universities, schools, Consortia and others for the benefit of our young people.”

