25,000 break running record

1 October 2017, 10:29

Cardiff Half Marathon Highlights

The record for Wales' largest ever running event's being broken for the Cardiff Half Marathon this morning!

25, 000 runners will be pounding the streets of the Welsh Capital after the event sold out for the first time since it started in 2003.

Road closures are gonna be in place but organisers say they've taken other people into consideration.

Matt Newman from Run 4 Wales has told CAPITAL they've pulled out all the stops with the council to make sure traffic flows as smoothly as possible:

" We're doing this to make sure people who don't get as excited as me about the Cardiff Half Marathon can go about what they want to be going about on a Sunday morning. "

 

 

Trending On Capital FM

James Arthur V Festival 2017 Saturday

Win Tickets To See James Arthur In London, Meet Him Backstage Plus We'll Put You Up In A Hotel!
Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Geordie Shore cast

Geordie Shore Season 16: What We Know So Far Incl. Air Date, Cast Members & Storyline

FIFA 18

Calling All Gamers - This Brilliant 'Hack' Will Get You A FREE Copy Of The Brand New FIFA 18
Stranger Things season 2

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Fusion Festival 2017

Win Tickets To See Little Mix Live On Tour All This Weekend On Capital!

Little Mix

Raven

If You Rushed Home From School As A Kid To See TV Show 'Raven', You're Gonna Want To See What He Looks Like Now