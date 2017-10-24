18-month-old 'could have had rickets' before she died

A toddler allegedly murdered by her adoptive father may have been suffering from vitamin D deficiency or even rickets when she died, a court has heard.

Elsie Scully-Hicks was 18 months old when she was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales on May 25 2016 after collapsing and having a cardiac arrest while being looked after by her adoptive father, Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, at their home in Llandaff, Cardiff.

At the hospital, medics found that Elsie, who died four days later, was suffering from three separate areas of subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding in both eyes, a skull fracture and fractures to three ribs and her leg.

Scully-Hicks, a part-time fitness instructor, is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of inflicting those injuries on her shortly before her admission to hospital, two weeks after formally adopting her with his husband, Craig Scully-Hicks, 36. He denies murder.

On Tuesday, the first defence witness, Professor Michael Holick, an American endocrinologist who specialises in vitamin D, gave evidence via video-link from Boston, and said he believed Elsie was deficient in vitamin D and showed signs of having rickets.

The court heard that Elsie's vitamin D level was recorded as being 31 nanomoles per litre before she died.

Prof Holick said this reading would have given her an "increased risk of rickets", which he said resulted in a higher risk of fractures.

He said: "In my opinion, with a high degree of medical certainty, if I was to see her (Elsie) with that blood level there is no question that she was vitamin D deficient and extremely high risk of rickets."

Prof Holick said he looked at X-rays of Elsie's legs carried out on November 12 2015 when she was taken to hospital having suffered a leg injury a week earlier.

The court previously heard that Elsie was found to have fractured her leg above her right ankle and was placed in a full-leg cast which she wore for three weeks.

The images were reviewed after Elsie's death and two fractures were then found; the lower leg fracture and a second fracture in Elsie's right femur, just above the knee.

Prof Holick said he looked at the scans and what had been diagnosed as fractures were "classic radiologic signs for vitamin D deficiency".

Previously, Professor Anthony Freemont, who specialises in bone and joint pathology, told the jury there was "nothing at all" to suggest that Elsie's bones were anything other that healthy or normal and that he found no evidence of vitamin D deficiency or rickets.

Paul Lewis QC, for the prosecution, asked what Prof Holick considered to be sufficient, insufficient and deficient vitamin D levels in blood.

Prof Holcik said the levels, in line with the Endocrine Society and the Institute of Medicine, were 75, 51-74 and below 50 nanomoles respectively.

Mr Lewis said the levels, according to the British Paediatric and Adolescent Bone Group, were greater than 50, 25-50 and less than 25 nanomoles per litre which, he said, would mean Elsie had vitamin D insufficiency rather than deficiency, according to British guidelines.

Mr Lewis said: "I am asking you about this little girl. Did she have rickets?"

Prof Holick said: "There is radiologic evidence for rickets."

Mr Lewis asked what rickets had to do with retinal haemorrhaging or subdural bleeding.

Prof Holick replied: "Nothing."

Mr Lewis said: "The vitamin D deficiency has got nothing to do with the things that caused (Elsie's) death, does it, Professor?"

Prof Holick said it did not.

Scully-Hicks, from Delabole, Cornwall, described Elsie as a "happy little girl" in a police interview following her death, while his husband told the jury their home had been "filled with love and happiness all the time".

The court previously heard that Elsie's injuries in May were consistent with her being "shaken violently" and having her head "rocked backwards and forwards so that her head was flexed down onto her chest and flexed backwards".

Scully-Hicks denies one charge of murder.