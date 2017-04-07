1500 Police officers on duty for Champions League Final

Police forces across Wales are joining together to keep Cardiff secure for the biggest sporting event Wales has ever hosted.

Organisers of the Champions League final say Cardiff WILL be ready to look after more than 170,000 football fans as they descend on the Welsh capital in June.

With armed officers and extra transport Police among the 150,000 officers that will be on duty for the final, Police say they will be putting extra security in place around Cardiff city centre.

Major roads around Cardiff will be closed in the week leading up to the Champions League final and extra, flights, trains and coaches are also being put on.

It's expected 200 million people will tune in from around the world to watch the game, and there's going to be a massive festival in Cardiff Bay to celebrate from Thursday 1st June to Sunday 4th June.









While the match itself will not be screened live at the festival - as with every other UEFA Champions League Final – there will be a whole host of attractions for visitors to enjoy during the four days.



They include an amazing floating five-a-side football pitch in the bay, the UEFA Champions Gallery football museum, the official UCL Final 2017 Megastore and live entertainment.



There will also be the chance for visitors to have a free picture taken with the UEFA Champions League Trophy itself.





