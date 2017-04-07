1500 Police officers on duty for Champions League Final

7 April 2017, 16:51

Champions league 2017 ball

Police forces across Wales are joining together to keep Cardiff secure for the biggest sporting event Wales has ever hosted.

Organisers of the Champions League final say Cardiff WILL be ready to look after more than 170,000 football fans as they descend on the Welsh capital in June. 

With armed officers and extra transport Police among the 150,000 officers that will be on duty for the final, Police say they will be putting extra security in place around Cardiff city centre.

Major roads around Cardiff will be closed in the week leading up to the Champions League final and extra, flights, trains and coaches are also being put on. 

It's expected 200 million people will tune in from around the world to watch the game, and there's going to be a massive festival in Cardiff Bay to celebrate from Thursday 1st June to Sunday 4th June. 

Champions league festival aerial view


While the match itself will not be screened live at the festival - as with every other UEFA Champions League Final – there will be a whole host of attractions for visitors to enjoy during the four days. 


They include an amazing floating five-a-side football pitch in the bay, the UEFA Champions Gallery football museum, the official UCL Final 2017 Megastore and live entertainment. 

There will also be the chance for visitors to have a free picture taken with the UEFA Champions League Trophy itself. 



Trending On Capital FM

Cheryl Liam Ashley Cole

Cheryl Was Reduced To 'Tears' After Ex Ashley Cole Got In Touch After The Birth Of Her Son

One Direction

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

YouTuber envy

A YouTuber Got Brutally Honest About Cosmetic Procedures When Fans Raved Over Her 'Natural Beauty'
Holly Hagan Nathan Henry Sophie Kasaei Amsterdam

Fans Think Holly Hagan Just Hinted That She Might Consider Coming Back To Geordie Shore?!

Ed Sheeran and Game of Thrones

"I'd Rather Have Sex Than Die" - Ed Sheeran Talks About His Cameo On Game Of Thrones & Does NOT Hold Back

Ed Sheeran

Scotty T Scott Timlin

Scotty T’s Got A New Secret Girlfriend & He’s Declared His Love For Her Already!

Harry Styles Sign of the Times Twitter Reacts

Twitter Celebrates Harry Styles Day After Hearing 'Sign Of The Times' First On #HarryOnCapital

One Direction