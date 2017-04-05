£1.4m for Champions League final security

The Secretary of State for Wales has announced the security operation surrounding the Champions League final in Cardiff has been boosted by a £1.4m contribution from UK Government.

It has approved a Special Grant application made by the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner to cover the additional costs of policing the biggest game in European club football on 3rd June 2017.



The Principality Stadium in Cardiff will host the event which is expected to attract a worldwide audience of several hundred million and generate £45m for the Cardiff economy.



The City of Cardiff Stadium will also host the women's Champions League final on 1st June and around 250,000 people are expected to descend on the capital to enjoy the four-day festival of events during the week.



Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:



"Cardiff has consistently proven its calibre in delivering high profile events on an international stage. The eyes of the world will once again be upon us as we prepare to host the Champions League finals.

"The safety and security of the hundreds of thousands of people set to flood into the city and surrounding areas at this time is of paramount importance.”

He added:



"I am delighted that we have been able to provide this funding for South Wales Police. I know the whole city is looking forward to giving visiting supporters a wonderful welcome at what will be a safe and successful Champions League final later this year."



Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Brandon Lewis said:



"I am pleased to confirm that £1.4million in special grant funding has been allocated to support South Wales Police at the Champions League final in Cardiff. I am sure it will be a fantastic event for the city of Cardiff to host.”