10 Years of Free Prescriptions in Wales

31 March 2017, 10:43

prescriptions

In 2007 Wales became the first country in the UK to make prescriptions free of charge. Northern Ireland and Scotland followed shortly afterwards in 2010 and 2011, and in England you still have to pay.

There are calls for free prescriptions to continue, but some claim giving medicine away for free is unsustainable.

Shadow Health Secretary Angela Burns says it's putting too much financial pressure on the NHS  - and it's taking money away from funding treatments for more serious illnesses.

"We've got four health boards that are going to be running massive deficits, so what so we want? Do we want nurses, doctors, hospital beds and the ability for chronic conditions to be solved? "Or do we want to make sure that someone has the right to have a 32p box of paracetamol."

She says doing away with free prescriptions wouldn't affect the very sick, low income workers or the elderly.

"They would always be supported. We supported them under the old system and we will continue to support them under the new system. It's the fact that we've got a universal benefit which means a millionaire can go and get a free prescription."

But Mair Davies from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society in Wales told Heart it's a practice we should be defending.

She thinks they're more cost effective than making people pay, as it saves the NHS money in the long-run.

"If people have to pay, particularly people with long term conditions, and particularly people who haven't got that much spare money - they don't take those medicines.

"The cost to the NHS of some of these people then being admitted to hospital, let alone the illness for them, is much greater than the cost of free prescriptions."

She says introducing fees would force patients to make impossible choices between medicines they need to take.
"It's incredibly difficult - you cannot make those kinds of decisions for people. If they have been prescribed, particularly if it's a life-threatening illness, you do need them."

Steve Short, a Cardiff GP, told Heart he thinks the NHS is right to give people free prescriptions.

"If you want to have the NHS aspiring to Aneurin Bevan's founding principles of healthcare, free at the point of delivery, then it is quite clear that this is fulfilling that."

But he also says a distinction needs to be made between different types of prescription drug.

"It's quite reasonable for the NHS to suggest that a 34p prescription should be coming out of someone's pocket."

