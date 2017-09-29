Dua Lipa Is Coming To Cardiff – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets & See Her LIVE!

The ‘New Rules’ star is performing a headline show in Wales and YOU could be there...

Dua Lipa has just announced that she'll be performing a highly anticipated headline show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff next April and we're already counting down the days!

Tickets are on sale NOW so make sure you get in there quick because this is gonna be one live show you can't afford to miss.

The show is set to take place on Wednesday 18th April 2018 and with the success that Dua has enjoyed across the last 12 months, we're expecting incredible things.

As well as releasing singles such as 'Be The One', 'Hotter Than Hell' and joining forces with Sean Paul for the infectiously catchy 'No Lie', Dua also released her self-titled debut album to huge critical acclaim.

'New Rules' is the most recent single taken from the album to hit lofty heights on the Vodafone Big Top 40, so now is your chance to see this incredible live vocalist in her prime.