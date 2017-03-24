Woman Suffers Fractured Skull In New Forest

Police are investigating how an 18-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull and hearing loss, near Fordingbridge in the New Forest.

She was found in Damerham High Street, hours after leaving the Compasses Inn last Thursday night.

Her phone was missing - and she couldn't remember how she was injured.

Hampshire Police said:

'She left the Compasses Inn at around 10:30pm on Thursday 16 March, and was found on a grass verge on Damerham High Street by a member of the public at around 5am the following morning.



'The woman does not remember how she came to be injured and has been subsequently treated for a fractured skull and hearing loss. Her mobile phone is also missing.'



DC Jenna Osman said:

"We have been carrying out house to house enquiries in the area, but at the current time it is still not clear as to what happened to this woman.



"I'd urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us to help to clarify what happened".



If you can help please contact DC Jenna Osman at Southampton Central Police Station on 101 quoting 44170103238, or contact police via the website http://www.hampshire.police.uk/internet/do-it-online/online-forms/message-for-officer.html

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Minicom users should call 01962 875000.