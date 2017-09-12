Woman Found Dead At Bestival In Dorset

Holby City actor John Michie says his family have 'lost an angel' - after his daughter was found dead at Bestival in Dorset.

The body of 25-year-old Louella Michie was discovered in a corner of the Lulworth Estate site, early on Monday 11 September.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Dorset Police said he had been arrested "to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances".

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said:

"Following the discovery of the woman's body, we have now launched an investigation into her death.

"We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

"We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police."

In a statement, Bestival said:

"Following the announcement, the team at Bestival are devastated to hear about this tragic news.

"We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman's family and friends."

John Michie told The Sun:

"We've lost our angel.

"She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

In a statement, Michie's agent said: "Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie's daughter Louella at Bestival.

"John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time."

Michie, 60, played Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, having starred as Detective Inspector Robbie Ross in drama series Taggart from 1998 to 2010.

He currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in medical drama Holby City.

He has two other children, Daisy and Sam.