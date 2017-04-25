Two Men Wanted After Cadnam Petrol Station Raid

25 April 2017, 12:56

Police generic

Police are investigating a raid on a Hampshire petrol station - where a cashier was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

Two men went into the Courtesy garage in Romsey Road in Cadnam early yesterday morning.

One was armed with a metal bar, but nothing was stolen.

Two men entered the petrol station's shop at around 5.30am on Monday 24 April.

One man sprayed the cashier with an unknown substance from a small canister. He was holding what appeared to be a metal bar in his other hand.

Both men entered the office area where the stock and cash machine are located, but nothing was stolen.

The cashier, a 25-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Both men are described as white, aged between 18 and 23.

Detective Constable Russell Smith said:

"If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, please call 101 quoting 44170151884.

"The men are believed to have left behind the filling station and headed on to Old Lyndhurst Road. You may have seen a vehicle on that road that appeared out of place."

