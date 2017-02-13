Two Arrested After Man Shot In Waterlooville

13 February 2017, 08:46

Police siren

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Waterlooville, after a man was shot.

He's in hospital with a serious head injury after the shooting in Athena Avenue overnight.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were then held in Havant.

The shooting happened around 12.50am in Athena Avenue. A man in his 30s received a serious head injury and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital by ambulance.

Officers, including armed police, arrested a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman at an address in High Lawn Way, Havant at around 2.25am.

Detective Superintendent Darren Rawlings who is leading the investigation said: 

"This kind of incident is luckily rare in Hampshire and one we take very seriously. 

"It is likely local people will see a lot of officers and police activity in the area today as we both look to reassure the community and investigate the crime. We currently have two scenes one where the arrests happened and one where the victim was shot. 

"We would ask that anybody with information or who has witnessed the incident calls us on 101 and quotes Operation Endorse or they can approach one of the officers in the area."

