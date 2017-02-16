Southampton's Austin Admits Crash With Cyclist

16 February 2017, 06:16

Charlie Austin Southampton

Southampton striker Charlie Austin's admitted hitting a cyclist - who'd ridden through a red light.

The 27-year-old was driving his Bentley in the city centre last October when he collided with Anthony Grey - leaving him needing surgery.

He's admitted driving without due care and attention to police - the cyclist was fined.

Mr Grey, 37, told how the collision in the East Park Terrace area of Southampton last October left him needing a five-hour operation to insert a metal plate in his spine.

It has emerged that Austin voluntarily attended an interview under caution and admitted driving without due care and attention.

He now has the option of either attending a driver awareness course or going to court.

Meanwhile, Mr Grey was issued with a fixed penalty notice for contravening a red traffic light.

Austin came to help him following the crash, and Mr Grey now wants to meet the footballer to bring closure.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: 

``We were called to a collision at 5.30pm on October 18 on East Park Terrace, Southampton, involving a Bentley and a cyclist.

``The 37-year-old cyclist from Southampton suffered injuries to his head, neck and toes and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

``The 27-year-old driver from Southampton voluntarily attended an interview under caution.

``He admitted driving without due care and attention and now has the option of either attending a driver awareness course or attending court.

``The cyclist was issued a fixed penalty notice for contravening a red traffic light.''

