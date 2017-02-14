Reward For Men Wanted Over Hampshire Burglaries

Rewards of £2,000 are being offered for information on two men, wanted over burglaries across seven counties including Hampshire.

Crimestoppers says 25-year-old Matthew Bryan, and Lee Heane who's 26, are thought to be linked with up to 70 high-value break-ins.

Nine were in Hampshire and 12 in Sussex.

The pair are believed to be staying in hotels or B&Bs and are known to have criminal associates in the Kent area, particularly Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs.

Liam Duffy, Crimestoppers' Regional Manager, said:

"Burglary is a crime that causes immense distress to victims, which is why it is always taken so seriously. Not only is it the shock of having intruders in your own home, but it is the theft of sentimental items that can be particularly traumatic.



"We ask anyone who might know the whereabouts of Bryan or Heane to contact us anonymously by phone on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will ever know that you spoke to us and you will never have to give a statement to police or go to court."

The reward is valid for three months and will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers' 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.