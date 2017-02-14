Reward For Men Wanted Over Hampshire Burglaries

14 February 2017, 12:55

Matthew Bryan Lee Heane burglaries wanted

Rewards of £2,000 are being offered for information on two men, wanted over burglaries across seven counties including Hampshire.

Crimestoppers says 25-year-old Matthew Bryan, and Lee Heane who's 26, are thought to be linked with up to 70 high-value break-ins.

Nine were in Hampshire and 12 in Sussex.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information on the whereabouts of Matthew Bryan and a separate reward of up to £2,000 for information on the whereabouts of Lee Heane. Both are suspected of being involved in a large number of burglaries spanning the south of England and the West Midlands.

Bryan, aged 25 (left), and Heane, aged 26, are believed to be linked to over 70 high-value burglary offences across Kent, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hampshire, East Sussex, West Sussex and West Mercia since October 2016.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering rewards of up to £2,000 for information that leads to each arrest.

The pair are believed to be staying in hotels or B&Bs and are known to have criminal associates in the Kent area, particularly Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs.

Liam Duffy, Crimestoppers' Regional Manager, said: 

"Burglary is a crime that causes immense distress to victims, which is why it is always taken so seriously. Not only is it the shock of having intruders in your own home, but it is the theft of sentimental items that can be particularly traumatic. 

"We ask anyone who might know the whereabouts of Bryan or Heane to contact us anonymously by phone on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will ever know that you spoke to us and you will never have to give a statement to police or go to court."

If you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through our Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reward is valid for three months and will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers' 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.

Trending On Capital FM

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid split

Bella Hadid Has Talked About Her Break-Up With The Weeknd For The First Time & It's Heart-Breaking

The Weeknd

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

MTV EMAs 2017

The MTV EMA's Are Coming To London For The First Time In 21 Years & We Can't Wait

PewDiePie Crying Face

YouTube Shuts Down PewDiePie's Show Following His Use Of Antisemitic Imagery In His Videos

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby’s Revealed When She Is Planning To Have A Baby & It’s REALLY Soon!

Christina Grimmie

Christina Grimmie Was Left Out Of The GRAMMYs "In Memoriam" Montage & Her Fans Aren't Happy
Lea Michele And Naya Rivera Glee Feud

The Creator Of Glee Has Finally Spoken About That Feud Between Lea Michele And Naya Rivera!